Manitoba’s Prairie Love Festival Kicks Off Friday Afternoon

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba’s highly anticipated Prairie Love Festival begins Friday, September 8th at Birds Hill Park, and runs through the weekend with over 70 different yoga, meditative, creative and speakeasy workshops. This must-see attraction will feature yogis from across Canada and is an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to experience a first class yoga festival.

After three years at Fort Whyte, the Prairie Love Festival has outgrown its original stomping grounds and will make its debut at Birds Hill Park this weekend. For well-travelled Festival Director, Rachelle Taylor, it has been a long time coming.

“The Prairie Love Festival actually began after I attended a yoga festival out in Colorado four years ago,” the 33-year-old said. “Being a part of the blog team in Colorado gave me the chance to meet a bunch of well-known yogis and see the behind-the-scenes aspects of a large scale yoga festival. So when I came home, I decided that we could do this here. A lot of times in the prairies we are kind of conditioned into thinking that we can’t experience these large scale festivals here and have to travel elsewhere to do so. So our goal was to create this world class experience here in the heart of the country.”

Taylor, who can proudly recite the names of each of the 40 instructors, has been beyond thrilled watching what she refers to as, ‘her baby’ develop over the past four years.

“I am really pleased to announce that we will have instructors from all over Canada,” she said. “From Vancouver to Alberta, to Toronto, we will be very well represented across the board. There is also a vendor village – what we call our Mindful Market, featuring over 25 local vendors, free for people to attend. The festival grounds are also open, so anyone can come in and check it out and walk around. You just need a ticket to actually take part in the workshops.”

But for those cash-strapped yoga-loving university students out there, there are some free community classes and concerts on both Saturday and Sunday. Free children’s courses will also be featured early in the morning on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at the gate as well as online through the Prairie Love Festival website. Both single workshop tickets, full-day and full-weekend passes are still available for purchase.

For Taylor, the part of this weekend that excites her the most is the ability that the participants have to design their own schedule, according to their personal needs and desires.

“Prairie Love Festival is a yoga festival, but we like to call it a wellness festival,” she said. “We also incorporate different kinds of movement, such as Pilates, as well as meditation and creative workshops with stones, crystals, essential oils and beauty products. You customize your own itinerary. No two experiences will be the same because people can customize their own experience based on their level and ability. If you are a beginner we do have workshops that are more geared towards that – which is all marked on the schedule. Whether you come for one workshop or the whole weekend you will absolutely leave inspired.”

Inspired is definitely one way to describe the feelings of Prairie Love Festival rookie, Nicole Bucchold.

“This will be my first yoga festival, but I’ve heard so many great things of both this festival and the instructors, so I’m super excited,” she said. “I am really looking forward to partaking in classes with instructors from around Canada, as well as trying some classes I’m not as familiar with, such as partner acro yoga, and some of the more creative speakeasy types of workshops. Personally, I try to do lots of hot yoga, but I’ve never done this sort of thing before. It should be awesome!”

Although a lot of the excitement surrounding the upcoming festival is provided by the participants, the organizers deserve much credit.

“It truly is a one of a kind event in the Canadian Prairies,” said Laura Wittig, Director of Partnerships. “Participants are given the opportunity to build their own schedule to ensure the weekend reflects them, and what they want to get out of it. We fly in instructors from across Canada and feature both local talent and local vendors, as we know just how important of a role our community is within our vision. By supporting our local vendors, you have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives and help them in continuing to grow their dream; this truly is what community is all about.”

With great excitement comes great responsibility, and returning to instruct at Prairie Love Festival this year are yogis, Andrea Robin and Jaclyn Chestley.

“It’s my third year teaching at the festival, and I have enjoyed every minute that I’ve either taught or participated in another teacher’s workshop in the past,” said Robin. “Prairie Love Festival brings together yogis from all over the prairies and the yoga studios throughout Winnipeg that might not otherwise have a chance to connect and learn from each other. It’s a fun, all encompassing festival in a beautiful outdoor setting. I am leading a workshop Sunday morning at 8:30 A.M. called ‘Goddness Guidance and Adoration’, which is a fusion of yoga asana, meditation and spirituality to connect people to their divine feminine side. It may sound deep, but it’s a lot of fun!”

Chestley, a 10-year yoga veteran who is trained in Ashtanga and Vinyasa yoga, has a background in dance and offers upbeat and energetic training classes.

“I will be leading a workshop partnered with Kristin Garner called ‘Tantra, Art and Shamanism’”, Chestley said. “This workshop will challenges us to leave ordinary ways of thinking and acting, and enter into the extraordinary. It teaches us to laugh at ourselves, connect with our inner child, slow down and observe, challenge and set our boundaries, and gain insight into ourselves. You can expect anything from dancing, singing and child’s play throughout.”

Although having already completed her 200 hours of Ashtanga yoga training in Goa, India, Chestley cannot wait to arrive at Birds Hill Park for yet another memorable weekend yoga festival, and hopes that many others will join her in doing so.

“You should come to Prairie Love Festival to discover a little more about yourself,” she said. You will experience yoga, meditation, and workshops ranging in everything, from healing yourself through movement to chakra alignment. Whether you are an experienced yogi or have never taken a class, there is something for everyone. There is also this great sense of connection and community that happens at this festival. Everyone comes together in this great space and shares peace and love.”

If the thought of hanging nestled in a hammock, listening to soft background music deep within the Birds Hill forest between yoga sessions is something you have always wanted to try, then Manitoba’s Prairie Love Festival should be the perfect weekend getaway.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photos by Monique Pantel