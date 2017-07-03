Live on Location: Another Memorable July Long at Countryfest

DAUPHIN, MB. – It’s all over but the crying. Dauphin’s Countryfest has come and gone – and with it, thousands of tents, pop-up campers, fifth wheels and RVs.

It is always difficult waking up on Monday mornings, but it is just that much more of a struggle when one is waking up on a Monday morning in a field of campers in Dauphin, on the July long weekend.

Countryfest, the annual five-night spectacle in western Manitoba has concluded after a week of fun. Sure the rain may have fallen, but the party only intensified with the precipitation, as well as the anticipation of the never-failing sunshine.

C’fest 2017 featured stupefying performances by late-night headliners Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Johnny Reid, as well as countless day and evening concerts highlighted by Eric Paslay, Tim Hicks, The Washboard Union, James Barker Band, Cold Creek County and Meghan Patrick – amongst many others.

“As far as the music went, Countryfest couldn’t have been any better,” said Lucas Szczepanski – a C’fest regular. “And the weather really wasn’t that bad either. Sure we got a touch of rain here and there, but who am I to complain. This was really a great start to my July. Countryfest is just really difficult to stay away from.”

Before Luke Bryan hit the stage on Saturday evening, the Countryfest planning committee announced that former Dauphin’s Countryfest musicians Florida Georgia Line will be headlining next summer’s event. It is safe to say that the news was greeted with a roisterous applause from the jam-packed amphitheater.

Bryan – a 40-year-old Georgia native – turned the volume up to 11, and kept the jubilant Dauphin crowd on its feet for the entirety of his show. Coming out onto the stage following upbeat performances by Cold Creek County and Eric Paslay, the former ACM Entertainer of the Year held a smile on his face all evening, even while cracking and tossing out countless beers to the fans.

Showcasing songs off of each of his professional studio albums, the high-energy country pop star put on a spectacular show. With a perfect combination of loud country/rock bangers and slower, more emotional compositions, Bryan displayed his musical talents behind the microphone, guitar and piano.

Sunday’s headliner, Johnny Reid – originally from Scotland – moved to Canada in his early teenage years. His many hit singles have consistently found the top 10 in Canadian country countdown charts since the mid 2000s.

Tailored for a somewhat older audience, Reid turned his charm on for his Sunday night performance. The weekend of country music finished with Reid’s “Dance With Me”, “Baby I Know It” and “Thank You”.

Country music fans came from far and wide to hear the acts and join in on the Canada Day weekend party. License plates ranged from North West Territories to Kansas, and everything in between.

Longtime Countryfest supporter Don Jolly of Regina, Saskatchewan, thoroughly enjoyed his time back in Manitoba.

“The entertainment just keeps getting better every year,” Jolly said. “It is always a great little holiday. I already cannot wait for next year – I will once again be coming with a very good friend of mine.”

Jolly’s friend, Ralph Sacco – a ten-time Dauphin’s Countryfest veteran – added a few more details to Jolly’s story.

“You know, it was actually Don’s girlfriend who made him come out with her seven years ago,” Sacco said. “And you know what? They are still coming every year! It is always a great time here at Countryfest.”

With the excitement of the Countryfest 2018 headliners still buzzing through the air, all that is left to be done is prepare for next year… and clean some laundry.

Until next time, Dauphin – we thank you.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News