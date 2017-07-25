GALLERY: Teakle Family Circus Dazzles at Winnipeg Fringe Festival

WINNIPEG, MB. – “It was a performance like no other,” said one thrilled onlooker following the Winnipeg Fringe Festival’s 4:00 P.M. showing of the Teakle Family Circus on Friday, July 21st. The entertaining act featuring Sarah, Jonathan and Jacob Teakle of Winnipeg, Manitoba was the teenage siblings’ first solo act at the Fringe Main Stage.

Following a lively performance, highlighted by various skills and tricks, the Teakle siblings teamed up to display an excruciatingly difficult grand finale trick that has never been attempted live by any other group in the world.

Shows at Niverville Old Tyme Country Fair, the opening of Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Variety Manitoba’s International Gala Dinner, Winnipeg’s Family Day of Magic fundraiser and the Festival of Fools has kept the Teakle family quite busy since mid-March.

The Teakle children were treated to a juggling workshop by Gabriel Beaudoin – an exemplary juggler from Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ in early June.

People of all skill levels were welcomed to the June 5th event, where tips, a training session, and ‘exploratory juggling’ took place. Along with the hands-on aspect of the spectacle, participating jugglers also received insights from Beaudoin on his life and journey to becoming one of the greatest jugglers on the planet.

Taking the skills that they honed at Beaudoin’s clinic with them, the Teakles put on a maddening display this past Friday, utilizing Jonathan’s technical juggling, Jacob’s effortless handling of multiple theatrical rings, and Sarah’s spectacular hula hoop abilities. The Teakles teamed up once again on Monday, July 24th for a repeat Fringe Festival performance – their final show.

For more information on the Teakle Family Circus, be sure to visit their Facebook page, and/or watch their videos on Youtube.

The 30th annual Winnipeg Fringe Festival continues to run until July 30th. With 188 shows at 31 different venues featuring talent from all across Canada, there is sure to be something enjoyable for everyone.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photos by James Carey Lauder

GALLERY: