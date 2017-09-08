The Canadian Hockey Expo Rolls into Manitoba’s Capital Once Again

WINNIPEG, MB. – The second annual Canadian Hockey Expo is coming soon. Following up the success from last year’s inaugural event, the same organizers of the 2016 CHE have returned to make the 2017 version the best yet.

Jarret Hannah and Chad Balmer put together the idea of hosting the Expo last year and saw a very successful June tradeshow at Winnipeg’s Convention Centre. This year, the event will be held on September 23rd and 24th at the Red River Exhibition Park Grounds and will hope to draw an even larger audience with its new location (right beside Bell MTS Iceplex).

With countless booths and tables set up, the event is sure to draw a crowd of all ages and demographics. Interactive games, equipment testing stations and sample products highlighted last year’s festivities, while taking in interviews from the Game On Lounge provided insight into the lives of many professional athletes and sport trainers from Manitoba.

Following tradition, the 30 x 60 foot floorball rink will be back, providing youngsters with the opportunity to hone their skills in a fairly new, yet popular sport.

There are still booths available, and registration packages can be found online. Tickets to this year’s event are $10. Admission is free to those 18 years of age and younger. The show runs from 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Saturday, September 23rd, and 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Sunday, September 24th. Visit the CHE website for more information.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports