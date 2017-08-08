Beer, Beer, Beer: Through the Eyes of Local Enthusiasts

WINNIPEG, MB. – Cracking open a cold one with the boys should be one of the most fulfilling beer related activities that one could imagine, right? For five members of Winnipeg’s Great White North Brewerianists club, drinking beer isn’t the priority – in fact, some members do not even drink beer, period.

For these local beer enthusiasts, it is the collecting, buying, selling and trading of beer-themed memorabilia, paired with the enjoyment of meeting like-minded individuals that really get their tabs popping.

This Winnipeg-based beer collectors club is gearing up for the Collectors of Canadian Brewery Advertising’s 38th annual buy, sell and trade show on Saturday, August 12th. The free community national show is hosted by the Great White North Brewerianists. The event will run from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Holiday Inn (1740 Ellice Ave.) and is bound to feature some of the most unique beer mementos imaginable.

“Beer shows always take place in a very big room,” said 29-year GWNB club member, Brian Hrynick. “It can be a convention centre, a hockey arena, a hotel, any large room filled with tables. On the tables you will find beer cans, beer bottles, beer signs, anything and everything related to beer. You can negotiate with people with a buy and sell/trade mentality. Personally, I am bringing some mirrors, beer signs, a set of glasses and some 35-year-old beer cans for my table.”

For Hrynick, the most exciting part of the August 12th event isn’t actually selling his product, but more so, meeting new faces, re-connecting with old friends, and helping to grow the hobby of breweriana.

“It’s exciting because it’s a national show, so we will have people coming from right across Canada, converging here in the city for the show,” he said. “They will bring their own local collections too, so we will get to see those people and those friendships as well. We are hoping that lots of representatives from other clubs in Canada and the United States come here to promote their clubs and expand the hobby. That is one of the main goals here, expanding the hobby of breweriana.”

So what exactly is breweriana?

“Breweriana is collecting anything beer related, from posters to cans, to bottle caps, to neon signs, and everything in between,” said Wayne Leaf, who has taken in over 50 beer shows in his day. “It’s easier to just say to people that I belong to a beer club, because if you say breweriana, nobody really knows what you’re talking about. But then on the other hand, if you say you belong to a beer club, they just think you make your own beer.”

For Leaf, the excitement surrounding beer came early for the now 57-year-old, but as he explains, it continues to return to him each time that he walks into a show.

“Well you know, I tasted my first beer at age 13,” he said. “It would have been out in some park somewhere, because I already had a moustache then, and I could buy beer. But nowadays I get that same ‘kid in a candy store’ feeling every show I’m at. There is always something for everyone. There are guys who specialize in tap handles, there are the guys with the glasses, guys with the labels. You’re just in awe with all of the stuff that’s out there, and you just get hooked.”

Leaf even recalls the exact moment when his fascination with collecting beer memorabilia began.

“I was on a school trip to France and Italy in 1978,” he reflected. “I bought everyone in the family a souvenir, but I hadn’t picked anything out for myself. As we pulled into a train station in Italy I bought two beers from a guy standing there on the platform, and I came home and put them on a shelf. Soon after, my brother would bring me beer cans when he would go down to the States. Later I got a beer can collecting book from Santa Clause and I then joined the Beer Can Collectors of America in 1982. I started trading with people all over the world, and next thing I knew I had 1,500 cans.”

Leaf, Hrynick and a boatload of other GWNB members make the annual trek down to Minneapolis for one of the United States’ largest beer shows of the year each fall. But Minnesota is just the tip of the iceberg for these enthusiasts.

Hrynick has been as far as Dallas, Texas on account of beer collecting, while Leaf has been to a show in Denver, Colorado.

Another long-serving member of the GWNB beer club is Winnipeg native, Dave Craig. The 79-year-old is actually also a member of multiple American beer clubs – one of which has held conventions in New Orleans that Craig has attended.

“I belong to three collectors’ clubs in the United States,” Craig said. “One year, this one club had a show down in New Orleans. So four of us – two guys from Alberta and me and another guy from Winnipeg – rented a motorhome and drove right down. Through that club I have been to at least a half dozen shows in the States, on top of all the Canadian shows.”

For Craig, his interest began out at the family cottage as a teenager.

“It was 1957 and we were underage out at the cottage,” he reminisced. “We would get beer, and with there being no electricity in those days, we would use an ice box and sit the bottles in there. After a while the labels would come off, so then we would then put them up on the wall. By the time the fall came and the summer was over, we had about 15 different American labels, and 25 Canadian labels. Soon after I was collecting world-wide, and in about three or four years I had about 10,000 labels. I actually ended up selling all of my foreign labels so I could retire early. I still have all of the Canadian ones stored in binders.”

Not only did Craig enjoy the idea of collecting and showcasing the beer products, he wanted others to enjoy this hobby of his. After many years of planning and work, Craig, alongside fellow club member, Bill Wright, published the book, 300 Years of Beer: An Illustrated History of Brewing in Manitoba in 2013, and has sold over 2,300 copies since.

“300 Years of Beer is a book that I have been working on for many, many years,” he said. “I would spend countless hours going to the archives, the libraries, and talking with all sorts of former employees from different breweries to accumulate information over many years of time. When I first started, I would just find a little beer ad in the newspaper and scribble the information down. But later on, the internet helped me with lots of the unknowns.”

Dave Craig’s book will be featured at the upcoming beer show on August 12th. Also at the show will be 63-year-old, Morris Kulbaba, and his homemade beer can planes.

“After attending my first beer show in Winnipeg, I started buying books about beer, and learning some interesting things on the web,” Kulbaba said. “I now make beer can airplanes. After spending some time learning about them I realized just how fun the process is. People bring me cans all the time now asking for me to make miniature planes out of them. My collection includes a lot of Alexander Keith’s beer planes. For whatever reason, Alexander Keith’s changes their cans every couple years, so naturally, I have an airplane of each different can.”

Kulbaba – who still remembers that first beer show like it was yesterday – offered some tips for other first-time beer show attendees.

“The first show I went to as a non-member, I walked in and thought I had died and gone to heaven,” he said. “I filled out the membership form right then and joined. However, I went a bit overboard buying nearly everything in sight. Some of the members kind of stopped me and told me to slow down and concentrate on my favourite collectibles, so that is what I have been doing ever since.”

Terry Mitchell, the current president of the GWNB club, is just itching in anticipation of Saturday’s show.

“I am really looking forward to the upcoming show,” he said. “For me, the bartering aspect is definitely one of the things that I like. Everybody thinks you need to be rich to collect these things, but you really don’t. You might see these things advertised on eBay for a couple hundred dollars, but if you go to the show, you will see the same thing here for 15 or 20 bucks. Some people won’t barter, but I really like to.”

It becomes evident that Mitchell has seen success in his bartering when one enters his basement…err trophy cabinet.

“Everybody needs a hobby, and collecting is mine,” he said. “The house is full of prints and collectibles – if I see something unique, I collect it. Now I’m trying to get rid of stuff so I have room for other things that I have been collecting. Basically, the whole basement is covered. My wife won’t allow anything upstairs, but she never actually mentioned anything about the stairway! It’s safe to say that I have been infringing on the steps just a touch.”

It is also safe to say that the upcoming Collectors of Canadian Brewery Advertising beer show will be a hit. With well-known guests already arriving in town from as far away as Denmark, the suspense of this Saturday’s extravaganza has built to a boiling point for many collectors. With no entrance fee, nor minimum purchase, the weekend attraction is a must for local Winnipeggers.

If the August 12th beer trade show is not a viable date, do not fret, as the next event is just around the corner. The Great White North Brewerianists’ 29th annual beer show will run from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on September 30th, at the Army Navy & Air Force Veterans in Canada Club (3584 Portage Ave.).

With two great options available, the CCBA and GWNB beer shows are bound to open many doors – or bottle caps – down the road. Bottoms up!

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photos by Carter Brooks and Morris Kulbaba