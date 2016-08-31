Apple expecting to announce iPhone 7 on September 7th

Careful consideration, or pure coincidence? It has been widely reported that Apple will be announcing its seventh edition of the iPhone on the seventh day of the upcoming month.

There are countless rumours floating around regarding the upgrades and changes to Apple’s latest product. Leaked photos show an upgraded camera, a new lightning jack headphone port and a redesigned case.

Much speculation surrounds the idea that the iPhone 7 will be waterproof. Apple has been working on upgrading the water resistance levels of its past devices, but has yet to release a fully waterproof phone. Its closest competition in the smartphone world, Samsung, already has a waterproof product readily available.

Other reports indicate that the iPhone 7 will no longer be starting at a 16 gigabyte hard drive, with the 32 gigabyte hard drive becoming the base model. A gargantuan 256 gigabyte hard drive is expected to be offered.

Some leaked photos suggest Apple will be releasing coloured iPhones, on top of the regular gunmetal grey that has typically been offered.

A fast-charging technology may also be featured on the latest instalment, providing users with up to seven hours of steady use, off of just a few minutes of last-minute charging.

On top of the iPhone 7, Apple will most likely be releasing its Apple Watch 2, iPad Pro 2 and iPad Mini 5. The event will take place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, on Wednesday, September 7th, at noon.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca