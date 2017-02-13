Deadly Blast Kills At Least 10 in Pakistan

Winnipeg, MB – At least 10 people are dead and dozens injured after a bomb went off during a protest in the centre of Lahore, Pakistan.

A faction of the Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the explosion, which was the result of a suicide bomber on a motorcycle driving into a police car.

The bombing killed two senior police officials and media personnel covering the event, as well as protesters.

