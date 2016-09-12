Accident at Deacon’s Corner backing up traffic

A motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 1 and Dawson Trail Road (Deacon’s Corner) has brought all traffic to a stop. With the Highway 1 eastbound lanes picking up slowly, the westbound traffic has yet to resume.

Early reports indicate that emergency crews are on scene and dealing with injuries sustained in the crash.

On top of a long, slow train hitting Dugald Road and the east Perimeter Highway, motorists have also been warned to watch out for deer crossing Main Street just inside the Perimeter. One deer has already been struck this morning.

Drive with caution.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca