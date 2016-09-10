Cool and rainy Saturday in northern Manitoba

While southern Manitoba is enjoying a mild autumn Saturday, Manitobans further north can expect rain and cooler temperatures.

Winnipeg and Brandon will be mainly sunny, reaching a high of 19C in the afternoon.

In Flin Flon, rain will start around noon and continue into the evening. The high will be 13C.

Saturday’s high in Thompson will also be 13C and rain will start this evening and continue into Sunday.

Churchill can expect a high of 10C and a mix of sun and clouds.

— MyToba News