Cloudy Halloween Across Manitoba With Some Flurries

WINNIPEG, MB. — You won’t be seeing much sunshine across Manitoba on Tuesday.

Flurries are expected in most regions, save for Winnipeg, either during the day or into the overnight.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon.

High zero.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low minus 4.

Brandon

Increasing cloudiness in Brandon Tuesday morning.

High plus 3.

Cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight.

Low minus 5.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy in The Pas Tuesday.

Light snow late in the morning and in the afternoon.

High zero.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 5.

Thompson

Mainly cloudy Tuesday in Thompson.

A chance of light snow late in the afternoon.

High minus 3.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 10.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Tuesday with light snow.

Wind becoming north 30 km/h near noon.

High minus 7.

Cloudy with flurries overnight.

Low minus 12.

—Environment Canada

