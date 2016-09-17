Christine Wood is still missing

Winnipeg police have sent out another call for help in the search for 21-year-old Christine Wood.

She was last seen on Friday, August 19 in St. James near Polo Park. Since then, people have also reported seeing her around Winnipeg in the Osborne Village area, downtown near Portage Place, the North End and St. James, and east of Polo Park.

Wood is an 5’6″ Aboriginal woman with an average build. She has shoulder length hair, possibly dyed red. She was last seen wearing a green top, a red striped Adidas jacket, and denim shorts, and carrying a white purse.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

— MyToba News