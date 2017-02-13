Lawyers Call To Allow Refugees To Enter Canada Via US

Winnipeg, MB – Law students at the University of Manitoba joined 200 other students and lawyers across Canada for a research-a-thon on February 4 aimed at ending the Safe Third Country Agreement.

The 2004 pact between Canada and the U.S. states that people have to apply for refugee status in the first “safe” country they arrive in. Under the agreement, if refugees land in Canada first, they cannot travel to the U.S. to claim refugee status and vice versa.

However, many – including a large number of lawyers and human rights experts – no longer believe the U.S. counts as a safe country for refugees.

U.S. Travel Ban

Since U.S. President Trump announced a travel ban to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and Africa, Canadian immigration lawyers have been receiving an influx of requests from refugees in the U.S. hoping to claim status in Canada. The executive order has been halted by American courts, but refugees may still be prevented from claiming status in the United States.

Losing Limbs to Get to Canada

This has lead to some refugees walking for hours in the freezing cold over the border into Canada. A pair who crossed over the border at Christmas Eve lost limbs from frost bite after their trek.

People are walking for hours through farmers’ fields because they fear that if they cross the border legally they will not be able to claim refugee status in Canada – and they do not feel safe in the United States.

Agreement Goes Against Charter

Since 2006, the Canadian Council for Refugees, Canadian Council of Churches and Amnesty International have challenged the Safe Third Country Agreement, saying that it violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as international law.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been facing pressure to suspend or repeal the agreement, but so far has not yielded.

— E. Epp, MyToba News