Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
Canada Post’s union which represents most of its employees has issued a 72-hour strike notice.
The union, CUPW, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
The strike will not be a full strike. Rather, employees will not work overtime. The strike will rotate between provinces/territories.
More information to follow.
— MyToba News
They may be shooting themselves in the foot…………they’re not in the drivers seat anymore. That amount of envelopes in the file photo represents about 3 years worth of mail for me and I’m a senior, younger people even receive less.