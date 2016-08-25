MyToba.ca-banner
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Posted on Thu, August 25, 2016

Canada Post’s union which represents most of its employees has issued a 72-hour strike notice.

The union, CUPW, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The strike will not be a full strike. Rather, employees will not work overtime. The strike will rotate between provinces/territories.

More information to follow.

  1. Ron H at 9:40 pm

    They may be shooting themselves in the foot…………they’re not in the drivers seat anymore. That amount of envelopes in the file photo represents about 3 years worth of mail for me and I’m a senior, younger people even receive less.

