A woman was mugged at knifepoint early Sunday morning in Brandon.

Around 5:45am, the woman was at 15th Street and Princess Avenue when a man demanded she hand over her purse. She did so and was not physically harmed.

The suspect was around 18 years old with long black hair, and he was wearing a black sweater. There was also a man nearby who was wearing dark shorts and a light-coloured shirt.

— MyToba News