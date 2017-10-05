Brandon Robbery Victim Dies In Winnipeg

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital with severe head trauma has died.

He was allegedly violently assaulted by two robbers, a man and a woman, who followed him into this apartment building.

As first reported by MyToba News, it happened Saturday, September 30th on 9th Street in Brandon’s downtown.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

Ashley Nicole Ross, 28, was charged Sunday with Aggravated Assault and Robbery with Violence.

She appeared in court Monday and remains in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault and Robbery With Violence was issued for 25-year-old Mitchell Jerod Myran.

He turned himself into police Tuesday at 6:00pm.

Myran appeared in court Wednesday and remains behind bars at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Both Ross and Myran now face upgraded charges including Manslaughter.

Brandon police say an autopsy took place Wednesday afternoon in Winnipeg.

The results are pending and the investigation continues.

