Brandon police warn of serial sexual assaults

The Brandon police are warning women about serial sexual assaults that have been committed over the spring and summer.

Four separate incidents between April 9 and September 12 appear to be related. Two assaults were committed by a lone man and the other two were committed by two men. In each case, the victims were walking alone in remote or dimly lit areas. The suspect(s) began each encounter by asking the victim for a cigarette.

The two suspects are described as men between 25 and 35 years old. One appeared to be caucasian and the other appeared to be aboriginal.

The victims in each case received minor injuries as a result of the incidents and were treated and released from the hospital. Police continue to investigate the matters and encourage anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact the Brandon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

— MyToba News