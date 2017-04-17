Brandon Police Bulletins For Easter Monday

BRANDON, MB. — The following are Brandon Police Service bulletins for Monday, April 17th:

Smash and Grab

Brandon police are looking for suspects after a break and enter at a trailer park.

It happened sometime between Friday and Sunday at the Highland Trailer Court in Brandon.

The thief or thieves damaged a door to get in. They made off with a 32-calibre rifle and knives.

Brandon police continue to investigate.

Nobody’s Home

A 43-year-old Brandon woman is facing charges after a curfew check.

It happened around 10:15pm Sunday night at a home on Delta Bay.

Police went looking for her after discovering she wasn’t home.

The accused was located in the 2600-block of McDonald Avenue and was allegedly breaching two court orders.

She was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of court Monday morning.

The suspect remains behind bars.

Five Finger Discount

A 25-year-old Brandon woman faces charges after she allegedly took $80 worth of merchandise.

It happened back on April 11th at a business in the 900-block of Victoria Avenue.

Brandon police investigated and were able to identify her.

Officers caught up with the suspect Sunday.

She was charged with Theft Under $5,000 and released on a promise to appear.

