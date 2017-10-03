Brandon Man Critical After Violent Robbery

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is clinging to life after a violent robbery.

It happened Saturday evening at an apartment on Brandon’s 9th Street.

Brandon police say a man and woman followed the victim to the apartment.

They violently assaulted him before robbing the man and fleeing the scene.

The victim was air lifted to Winnipeg with severe head injuries.

He remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police raided a home in Brandon’s East End Sunday evening and took a 28-year-old woman into custody.

She’s been charged with Aggravated Assault and Robbery with Violence.

The male suspect has been identified but is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to the solution of the crime are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File