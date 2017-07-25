banner20

Brandon Burglar Takes Bikes, GPS

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for an overnight burglar.

It happened at a detached garage in the 600-block of 14th Street sometime between 6:00pm Sunday night and 8:20am Monday.

Brandon police say the walk-in door had been left unlocked.

The thief made off two mountain bikes worth $400 each.

One is described as black with 18-speeds. It has Serengeti written in gold on the frame.

The other is described as a silver bicycle.

Brandon police say the thief also took a Garmin brand Drive-Safe GPS (model 51MT) from a vehicle parked inside the garage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

