Brandon Burglar Takes Bikes, GPS
BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are looking for an overnight burglar.
It happened at a detached garage in the 600-block of 14th Street sometime between 6:00pm Sunday night and 8:20am Monday.
Brandon police say the walk-in door had been left unlocked.
The thief made off two mountain bikes worth $400 each.
One is described as black with 18-speeds. It has Serengeti written in gold on the frame.
The other is described as a silver bicycle.
Brandon police say the thief also took a Garmin brand Drive-Safe GPS (model 51MT) from a vehicle parked inside the garage.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS (8477).
Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File