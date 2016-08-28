Armed robbery at Brandon business

A business on Currie Boulevard in Brandon was the target of an armed robbery on Saturday afternoon.

At 4:30pm, a man entered the business, showed a gun in the waist of his pants and demanded money. He then fled. It is believed he was driving a white four-door car.

The suspect is described as around 50 years old and wearing a grey hoodie with a red symbol with a bulldog on the back. He was possibly wearing a fake beard.

No one was injured during the robbery.

— MyToba News