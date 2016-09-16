15-year-old girl missing from Winnipeg

Arborg RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sky McKay.

The teen was last seen around 3:30pm on September 10 in Winnipeg, before she ran away from her foster family.

McKay is Aboriginal, 5’4″ and 115lbs. She was last seen wearing a long pink lace shirt, black pants, a grey sweater, pink Nike shoes, and she was carrying a black Adidas duffle bag. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

If you have any information on her location, contact your local police department.

— MyToba News