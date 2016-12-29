Another Blizzard Headed for Southern Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB. – Did you think two huge blizzards in two weeks was enough snow for awhile? Then you’re not going to like this.

Another storm system from southeastern Saskatchewan will move into Manitoba on Friday afternoon. It will bring 10 to 15cm of snow as well as strong northwestern winds.

The storm is expected to follow the Trans-Canada Highway corridor through southern Manitoba and leave the province late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

— E. Epp, MyToba News