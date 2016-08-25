21-year-old Winnipeg woman missing

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Christine Wood. She was last seen on Friday, August 19 in downtown Winnipeg.

Wood is a 5’6″ Aboriginal woman of average build with shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green top, a red striped Adidas jacket, denim shorts, with a white purse.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

— MyToba News