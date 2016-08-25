Salsa dancing festival returns to the Exchange District

The 3rd Annual Winnipeg International Salsa Festival is hitting the Exchange District on September 9–11, 2016.

It features workshops, performances, competition and nightlife parties with world-renowned artists from USA, Mexico, Cuba, and Canada.

“We are excited to present this festival for the 3rd year. It’s a great place to learn if you are new to Latin dance, as well as to increase your skills with some of the best teachers and artists from the U.S. and Canada,” says Harold.

Attendees will enjoy a weekend of salsa, bachata, cha cha, afro, cuban rueda, reggaeton, kizomba, latin house and much more!

The festival is hosted by Harold Rancano and Regan Hirose, a Canadian dance couple that has been decorated many times at Latin dance competitions, and their RHR Latin Dance Company.

“We are calling it Salsa in the Exchange as the entire event will be held in the Exchange District,” adds Regan. “Workshops will be held at Ted Motyka’s Dance Studio. Evening events will be held at The District. The local restaurants and clubs have been wonderful to work with and they are as excited as we are to welcome everyone to the area.”

— MyToba Life