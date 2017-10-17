Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 17th

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Jace

File: #390666

Hi, I’m Jace the energetic guy!

I’m nervous in new situations so I’ll need a patient best friend to introduce me slowly to new people.

I’d prefer to be the only pet in your house and your heart, but I may do well with female dogs.

I look forward to having you crouch down next to me while I show you that I know how to shake the paw.

So come meet me and let’s having fun together, because I LOVE playing with toys.

Pepitte

File: #385703

Why, hello there. I’m Pepitte!

I know I’m a little older than some of the kitties here, but I hope you won’t pass me by just because I’m a more mature girl.

I’ve still got lots of zest for life, and maybe even a bit of sass to keep you on your toes!

Having a cat like me in your life means you’ll always have a companion, and I think I deserve to enjoy my retirement years in a loving home.

What do you think?

Ready to adopt your ‘fur’ever friend?

I’m ready to come home with you today!

—Winnipeg Humane Society

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society