Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 17th
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Jace
File: #390666
Hi, I’m Jace the energetic guy!
I’m nervous in new situations so I’ll need a patient best friend to introduce me slowly to new people.
I’d prefer to be the only pet in your house and your heart, but I may do well with female dogs.
I look forward to having you crouch down next to me while I show you that I know how to shake the paw.
So come meet me and let’s having fun together, because I LOVE playing with toys.
Pepitte
File: #385703
Why, hello there. I’m Pepitte!
I know I’m a little older than some of the kitties here, but I hope you won’t pass me by just because I’m a more mature girl.
I’ve still got lots of zest for life, and maybe even a bit of sass to keep you on your toes!
Having a cat like me in your life means you’ll always have a companion, and I think I deserve to enjoy my retirement years in a loving home.
What do you think?
Ready to adopt your ‘fur’ever friend?
I’m ready to come home with you today!
—Winnipeg Humane Society
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society