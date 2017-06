Video of the Day: Talented and Funny Raccoon

WINNIPEG, MB. – Have you ever seen a trained raccoon do tricks before? This clever creature demonstrates his tactics for the camera. Take a look! – Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.