Video of the Day: Seeing Double

WINNIPEG, MB. – Watch as this toddler is placed adorably between a set of newborn twins. He just cannot figure out why he is seeing double! Have you ever found yourself in funny situation regarding twins? We’d love to hear about it in the comments! – Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.