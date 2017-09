Video of the Day: As Close as They Come

WINNIPEG, MB. – Have you ever narrowly escaped a car crash? I think we all have. But what we probably haven’t done is avoided being crushed from the top by an oncoming semi. Watch today’s Video of the Day to see just how close this lucky driver was to writing off their car! – Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.