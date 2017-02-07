streetside

Video Of The Day – Super Bowl Top Commercials

Kevin Klein
Posted: February 7th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video watch the Top Ten commercials from this year’s Super Bowl. Companies paid up to $5 Million for a commercial during the game.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.