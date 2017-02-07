Video Of The Day – Super Bowl Top Commercials

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video watch the Top Ten commercials from this year’s Super Bowl. Companies paid up to $5 Million for a commercial during the game.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News