Video of the Day: The Best of Friends

WINNIPEG, MB. – At some point in your life, you have probably heard that cats and dogs DO NOT get along. But this video just might change your perspective. Watch as these two buddies spend time licking, kissing and cuddling with each other, in what thier owner calls a ‘morning routine’. – Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.