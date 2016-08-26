Set A Course For Adventure On Route 66 And Keep On Driving

Vacation is a time to unwind and set a course for adventure. It is also a time to allow the soul to free, if for just a little bit. If you are someone who has let that vacation time build, unable to find the time to get away, this is your year to break away and find the kid stuck inside trying to get out. Instead of hitting the beach, or the usual vacation suspects, try traveling route 66 through Arizona to see sights only dreamed of and to build memories with your family that will last a lifetime.

With iPads, iPhones, and smartphones being installed in the new Nissan Altima, we have all forgotten what the real world is all about. So busy building a virtual life on Facebook, we have forgotten that we should be making a real one with our family. We all remember the station wagon that our family took the summer vacation in. The fighting in the backseat, the moaning from bored kids and the call out of “are we there yet?”

The reason we all remember it is because those were some of the most bonding, loving and fun memories we have in our hearts. Your children deserve to be shut up in a car, forced to talk and pushed to the brink of boredom in the same way you were. This is not only their year; this is their year too. It isn’t in the destination where the fun is found; it is getting there. Below are some great places to stop along the historic Route 66 across Arizona that your family will never forget.

The Grand Canyon

Better than Minecraft virtual world, the Grand Canyon is truly Grand. One of the most magnificent sites ever seen by human eyes, this 277-mile crater, is simply amazing. Not believing it until you see it, you can go from end to end, seeing the cliffs, Havasupai Falls, and the Hualapai Indian Reservation. It will have your kids unplug and engage with the type of nature they have only seen in pictures. There are a vast number of tours to go on, or just head out on your own adventure. From hiking to rafting, to air tours, there is something for everyone.

Tombstone

For the ghost enthusiast, Tombstone is an old silver mining town that is rich in history and spirits. The place where the wild west was ramped, there were gunfights, saloons, and cowboys who can still be envisioned around the town. Around since 1889, this town holds treasures from The Bird Cage Theater to the original saloon. Spend the day emerging yourself into the way life used to be before the West was won.

Family fun

When it is time to unwind and have some silly time, there are water parks galore around Arizona. In a state where it is almost always summer, water parks are the perfect way to get out of the car for a spell and have some careless time. Ride giant water slides, take some downtime in the lazy river, or to just splash around at the pool The Big Surf Waterpark with Waikiki Beach, The Breakers Waterpark and Sunsplash Waterpark are just three of the many family fun parks to cool off in.

Architectural lovers dream!

Arizona is home to some of the most fabulous architecture of the world. Ancient, Spanish and Desert Architecture align Route 66. From Frank Lloyd Wright’s summer house to the Mission San Xavier del Bac there are buildings abound from every decade and century for you to take in.

