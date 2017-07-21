banner20

Today in History – July 21

Carter Brooks
Posted: July 21st at 7:30am IN PICTURES, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

356 BC – Herostratus sets fire to the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

365 – Crete Earthquake followed by tsunami around the Eastern Mediterranean allegedly destroys Alexandria

1812 – War of 1812 – American invaders destroy the first Sault Ste. Marie canal, built in 1798 by the North West Company to bypass the river’s rapids

1822 – Aboriginal – Henry Budd is baptized at Norway House; first indigenous Anglican minister.

1836 – 1st Canadian railroad opens, between Laprairie & St John, Quebec

1866 – Cholera epidemic kills hundreds in London

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed

1904 – Completion of the First grain elevator in the port of Montréal.

1963 – British freighter and Bermudan ore carrier collide in St. Lawrence River; 18 dead, 15 missing and presumed dead.

1969 – Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the Moon at 2:56:15 AM (GMT)

1973 – Braves Hank Aaron hits Ken Brett’s fastball for his 700th HR

1990 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” is performed where the Berlin Wall once stood

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – NASA

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
