Today in History – July 21

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

356 BC – Herostratus sets fire to the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

365 – Crete Earthquake followed by tsunami around the Eastern Mediterranean allegedly destroys Alexandria

1812 – War of 1812 – American invaders destroy the first Sault Ste. Marie canal, built in 1798 by the North West Company to bypass the river’s rapids

1822 – Aboriginal – Henry Budd is baptized at Norway House; first indigenous Anglican minister.

1836 – 1st Canadian railroad opens, between Laprairie & St John, Quebec

1866 – Cholera epidemic kills hundreds in London

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed

1904 – Completion of the First grain elevator in the port of Montréal.

1963 – British freighter and Bermudan ore carrier collide in St. Lawrence River; 18 dead, 15 missing and presumed dead.

1969 – Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the Moon at 2:56:15 AM (GMT)

1973 – Braves Hank Aaron hits Ken Brett’s fastball for his 700th HR

1990 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” is performed where the Berlin Wall once stood

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – NASA