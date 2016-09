Sunwing Vacations is adding two new weekly direct flights from Winnipeg to holiday hotspots this winter.

Between December 15 and March 31, flights will leave for Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on Thursdays, and for Mazatlán in Pacific Mexico on Fridays.

These flights are being added to Sunwing’s existing roster, which includes Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, D.R. and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

— MyToba Travel