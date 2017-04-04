Sponges & Dishcloths Worst For Bacteria

WINNIPEG, MB. – I’m not really a germaphobe but I know a lot of you are so I’ve done some research and here are the 10 things you need to stay away from if you’re trying to avoid bacteria. And a bit of advice, try not touching the things you touch all the time.

Sponges and dishcloths are by far the worst! They have up to 10 million bacteria per square inch! That’s 200 thousand times more than the average toilet seat!

Here’s the rest of the top 10 from worst to best…

-Sinks, Faucets & Handles

-Toothbrushes & Toothbrush Holders

-Refrigerator Handles

-Cutting Boards

-Remote Controls

-Phones

-Purses

-Grocery Carts

-Keyboards

Hal Anderson, MyToba News