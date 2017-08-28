GALLERY: 40 Years of Toys in Winnipeg!

WINNIPEG, MB. – Established in 1977, Winnipeg’s Toad Hall Toys has built its reputation as one of Canada’s greatest toy shops. Recently celebrating its 40th anniversary of operation, Toad Hall has remained a family business.

Digging its roots in Winnipeg under the careful and creative ownership of Ray and Ann England, the toy store has blossomed through the 1980s-90s. Now operated by daughter Kari, the 5,000 square foot children’s store has seen multiple generations walk through its front doors over the course of its 40-year existence.

Advertised as an option to the big box retailers, Toad Hall Toys presents itself as a worldly market, with upwards of 50,000 items stocked from over 50 different countries.

Toad Hall has also made it clear that it will stick to its vision of providing an imaginative, yet challenging experience to its patrons. But usually, that sort of characteristic might almost already be expected when one would think of Manitoba’s largest and longest-serving independent toy merchant.

Toad Hall Toys features an extremely wide variety of toys/gadgets ranging from educational books, board games, puzzles and collectibles, to dolls, magic sets and model kits – and of course, everything in between.

The Vinyl Café’s Stuart MacLean even once dubbed Toad Hall Toys as “Canada’s best toy store”.

“Toad Hall caters to all ages, especially those young at heart,” said owner, Kari England. “Come discover for yourself why we are now serving many generations of families – we can’t wait to meet yours!”

Saturday, September 16th will mark Toad Hall’s ever-popular annual sidewalk sale. Running from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., customers will have the chance to grab their favourite collectibles/trinkets at extremely discounted rates. As is typically the case, it will not uncommon to see Manitoba’s experienced toy shoppers lining up over a half-hour before doors (and bargains) officially open.

MyToba’s photographer extraordinaire, James Carey Lauder just so happened to be around Winnipeg’s Exchange District on the day of Toad Hall’s 40th anniversary. His snapshots of the weekend festivities have been assembled below.

Toad Hall Toys is situated at 54 Arthur Street in downtown Winnipeg, and is open Monday through Saturday. Monthly newsletters are available via free online subscription, and keep countless Toad Hall customers – both young and old – up to date with the happenings surrounding the toy shop. More information about Toad Hall Toys and its 40th anniversary can be found here.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photos by James Carey Lauder

GALLERY: