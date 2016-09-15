Scrumptious pumpkin donuts

There are two things my hockey team is passionate about: playing hockey (obviously) and donuts.

When I mention that I am bringing donuts to the game, I become somewhat of a hero. Our message board gets extremely animated. I’ve made these donuts for them a few times now and they are always gobbled up in mere minutes. And for good reason. They are seriously one of the most delicious baked donuts I have ever had. They are extremely soft. The flavour combination of pumpkin and maple is decadent. Not to mention these donuts incorporate my favourite obsession: browned butter!

I also enjoy baked donuts way more than fried. These treats have definitely come in handy for all my sweet cravings. And because they’re not fried, they’re totally healthy, right? Thought so.

Find the recipe for Pumpkin Donuts with Browned Butter Maple Frosting at Claudia’s Cookbook.

– CLAUDIA’S COOKBOOK