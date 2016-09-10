streetside

Saturday’s Top Clip: Michelle Obama’s advice for freshmen

Posted on Sat, September 10, 2016

Seth Meyers headed back to his alma mater to give advice to college freshmen—but the students were surprised when Michelle Obama showed up.

