Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Banana
Hi, I’m Banana!
I am an energetic and smart girl who is working hard on my manners and I am even doing well with clicker training.
I would love a patient and experienced adopter who will continue to work with me, maybe we can attend obedience classes together!
I am still working on my socialization with other animals so at this time I will need to be the only pet in my home.
I will also need a home without children under the age of 12.
If you think you will be a good match for me, please ask to visit, you are sure to fall in love!
Loki
Hi there, I’m Loki!
I’m known to be a very sweet, talkative kitty that enjoys being petted and sitting in my human’s lap.
However, I’m not the playful type…so I might not do well with young children that want to play with me all the time.
I’m very talkative; I love to engage in conversation with my humans…go ahead, ask me a question!
I may do well with other kitty friends, but I would need a very slow intro as I can become stressed.
Come in and meet me today, I know you won’t regret it!
