Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Banana

File: 386398

Hi, I’m Banana!

I am an energetic and smart girl who is working hard on my manners and I am even doing well with clicker training.

I would love a patient and experienced adopter who will continue to work with me, maybe we can attend obedience classes together!

I am still working on my socialization with other animals so at this time I will need to be the only pet in my home.

I will also need a home without children under the age of 12.

If you think you will be a good match for me, please ask to visit, you are sure to fall in love!

Loki

File: 386947

Hi there, I’m Loki!

I’m known to be a very sweet, talkative kitty that enjoys being petted and sitting in my human’s lap.

However, I’m not the playful type…so I might not do well with young children that want to play with me all the time.

I’m very talkative; I love to engage in conversation with my humans…go ahead, ask me a question!

I may do well with other kitty friends, but I would need a very slow intro as I can become stressed.

Come in and meet me today, I know you won’t regret it!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society