WINNIPEG, MB. — There is no winning ticket for Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The jackpot was worth an estimated $7-million.

One lucky lotto player did win the guaranteed $1-million prize.

That ticket was sold somewhere in Ontario.

The next draw is set for Wednesday, August 30th.

An estimated $9-million is up for grabs.

MyToba News has all of the winning lottery numbers here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File