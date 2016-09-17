Farm and Food Awareness Week starts Sunday

The second annual Farm and Food Awareness Week is taking place from Sept. 18 to 25.

The week kicks off with Open Farm Day on Sunday, September 18. 44 host sites will be open for visitors to come and learn about the farm and the food produced there. Many sites will include demonstrations, markets, tours and other recreational activities.

“Manitoba has a proud agricultural history and we know that farming and farm families are an essential part of our future,” said Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler. “Farm and Food Awareness Week is an ideal time to highlight the economic, environmental and many other contributions to Manitoba by farmers and the entire agriculture industry. A good place to start is by meeting a farmer and having a hands-on agricultural experience at Open Farm Day.”

For the first time, a contest is also open to all visitors who make a short video of their Open Farm Day experience. More information, including a map of all participating host farms, is available at www.openfarmday.ca.

Special events through the week

• Agriculture in the Classroom – Manitoba’s Amazing Agriculture Adventure (AAA) takes place Sept. 20 to 22. This event teaches more than 1,000 Grade 4 and 5 students and teachers about modern agriculture through 16 hands-on and interactive stations. AAA is located at Richardson International’s Kelburn Farm and the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre. The discovery centre is located near Glenlea and open to the public every Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://umanitoba.ca/afs/discoverycentre/.

• Food entrepreneurs from across the province will compete in the Great Manitoba Food Fight on Sept. 21 at DeLuca’s in Winnipeg. New and innovative food products will be judged by an expert panel, with three product development prizes available to help bring their creations to the marketplace. For more information, visit www.gmff.ca.

• Manitobans are invited to celebrate 25 years of organic crop research at the University of Manitoba’s Glenlea Research Station on Sept. 23. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a tour of the organic research plots, followed by a social evening featuring an organic menu and a flatbread made from an organically grown wheat variety developed at the university, educational activities for children and local craft beer sampling. Tickets can be purchased from the Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre in person or by phone at 204-883-2524.

— Province of Manitoba