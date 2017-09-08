Today in History – September 8th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

Another hurricane, a swim across Lake Ontario, a hunger strike and the continued standoff of the Mohawk warriors highlight the day of July 28th.

1504 – Michelangelo’s statue of David is unveiled in Florence

1619 – First Lutheran service in Western Canada held by the Jens Munk expedition to Hudson Bay.

1775 – Nova Scotia hit by the Hurricane of Independence, named after the US War of Independence; started a week earlier in the West Indies; an estimated 4,170 people from North Carolina northward die in the storm.

1911 – Opening of Mount Royal College, offering elementary and secondary level academic courses, and special courses in household sciences, business, music and art to 200 students; Methodist Church institution.

1934 – Luxury passenger ship Morro Castle bound for NJ catches fire, 133 die

1951 – Lester Pearson signs Japan Peace Treaty for Canada; 48 other nations participate.

1952 – CBC starts English-language television broadcasting on CBLT-TV in Toronto.

1954 – Marilyn Bell starts her attempt to swim across Lake Ontario with Winnie Roach Leuszler and champion swimmer Florence Chadwick (offered $10,000 by the CNE to swim the lake); only Bell reaches Toronto 30 hours later.

1968 – FLQ bomb explodes in Québec City.

1970 – Black September hijackings begin, three airliners hijacked and blown up by Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

1973 – “Star Trek – Animated Series” premieres on TV

1985 – Pete Rose ties Ty Cobb with 4,191 hits

1986 – “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is first broadcasted nationally

1986 – Inmates go on hunger strike at Archambault Penitentiary.

1990 – Oka Crisis – Canadian Army and Mohawk Warriors continue standoff at Kanesatake.

