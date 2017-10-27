Today in History – October 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

The patenting of waterskis, Expo 67, the invention of nylon, an earthquake in Italy and the sentencing of Graham James highlight the day of October 27th.

312 – Roman Emperor Constantine the Great is said to have received his famous Vision of the Cross.

1682 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is founded by William Penn.

1913 – President Woodrow Wilson announces that the United States will never attack another country again.

1918 – Billy Barker awarded Victoria Cross for downing 4 German planes while wounded.

1925 – Waterskis are patented by Fred Waller.

1938 – DuPont announces its new synthetic polyamide fiber will be called “nylon”.

1954 – Walt Disney’s first show premieres on ABC television: Disneyland.

1962 – Black Saturday – Russian nuclear missile crisis in Cuba.

1967 – Expo 67 closes in Montreal, Quebec.

1968 – Canadians win gold in equestrian team jumping at Mexico Olympics.

1980 – Dave Gryllis sets world bicycle speed record of 94.37 kph.

1982 – China announces its population has reached 1 billion.

1982 – Bill C-201 given Royal Assent; legally changes name of Dominion Day to Canada Day.

2010 – Graham James arrested in Toronto and sent to Winnipeg to face nine charges on the sexual assault of three victims, including former NHL star Theo Fleury; the former junior hockey coach and convicted sex offender will plead guilty and is initially given a two year sentence, later increased to five on the Crown’s appeal. Winnipeg, Manitoba

2016 – 6.6-magnitude quake hits central Italy – strongest earthquake in Italy for 36 years.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – The National Post