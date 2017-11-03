Today in History: November 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

The forming of a popular football Canadian team, the signing of the Treaty of Paris, the opening of the Bank of Montreal, and the beginning of Chevrolet highlight the day of November 3rd.

1394 – Jews are expelled from France by Charles VI

1762 – Britain & Spain sign Treaty of Paris

1817 – Bank of Montreal opens its first branch and trades its first shares

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Foot Ball Club forms

1896 – J H Hunter patents portable weighing scales

1900 – First US automobile show opens at Madison Square Garden (NYC)

1906 – International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selects “SOS” (· · · – – – · · ·) distress signal as the worldwide standard for help

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T

1928 – Turkey switched from the Greek to the Roman alphabet.

1970 – US President Richard Nixon promises gradual troop removal of Vietnam

1999 – Beverley McLachlin first woman appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – Red Letter Christians