Today in History: November 3rd

Carter Brooks
Posted: 5 minutes ago IN PICTURES, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

The forming of a popular football Canadian team, the signing of the Treaty of Paris, the opening of the Bank of Montreal, and the beginning of Chevrolet highlight the day of November 3rd.

1394 – Jews are expelled from France by Charles VI

1762 – Britain & Spain sign Treaty of Paris

1817 – Bank of Montreal opens its first branch and trades its first shares

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Foot Ball Club forms

1896 – J H Hunter patents portable weighing scales

1900 – First US automobile show opens at Madison Square Garden (NYC)

1906 – International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selects “SOS” (· · · – – – · · ·) distress signal as the worldwide standard for help

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T

1928 – Turkey switched from the Greek to the Roman alphabet.

1970 – US President Richard Nixon promises gradual troop removal of Vietnam

1999 – Beverley McLachlin first woman appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – Red Letter Christians

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
