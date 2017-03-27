Today in History: March 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in Canadian history in 1968 the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra held their inaugural concert at the Manitoba Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, which became the new home for the MSO, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and the Manitoba Opera Association. Also on this day, The Tragically Hip won two Juno awards.

See what other interesting events too place on this this date through history.

1613: Wife of Nicholas Gure gives birth to Newfoundland’s First English child.

1815: The entire amount of Army Bills outstanding after the War of 1812 is estimated at £1,249,996.

1918: Manitoba pilot Alan McLeod youngest man ever awarded the Victoria Cross.

1964: Tsunami generated by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska hits Port Alberni, BC.

1968: Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra perform opening concert at the Manitoba Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg; new home for the MSO, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and the Manitoba Opera Association

1972: France, Britain, Portugal, and Denmark agree with Canada to gradually eliminate fishing rights.

1975: First flight of the de Havilland Canada Dash 7 airliner.

1995: The Tragically Hip win Juno Awards for entertainer and group of the year.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo by WSO