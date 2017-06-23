Today in History – June 23rd

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

1784 – 1st US balloon flight (13 year old Edward Warren)

1817 – Bank of Montreal incorporated with £250,000 capital; Canada’s oldest.

1867 – Christopher Latham Sholes patents the “Type-writer”

1888 – Frederick Douglass is 1st African-American nominated for US President

1896 – Wilfrid Laurier leads Liberals to victory in the 8th general election, beating Tupper’s Conservatives.

1972 – Hurricane Agnes becomes America’s costliest natural disaster, effecting 15 states, with 119 deaths and $3 billion in damage

1974 – 1st extraterrestrial message sent from Earth into space

1974 – John Diefenbaker sworn in as an MP for a record 12th consecutive time.

1976 – CN Tower in Toronto, tallest free-standing structure (555 m) opens

1985 – Terrorist bomb downs Air India Flight 182 Boeing 747 from Toronto off the coast of Ireland.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – CN Tower