Today in History – July 28th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in History is a daily opportunity for MyToba to review the happenings on this day in years past. Sometimes it is the death of a celebrity, at other times it’s the championship game of a title match. But whatever it is, we will surely remind you of the important events that occurred Today in History.

Two perfect games, the deaths of two prominent musicians, and the beginnings of two separate wars highlight the day of July 28th.

1586 – Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe on return to England

1741 – Antonio Vivaldi – Italian Baroque composer (The Four Seasons), dies at 63

1750 – Johann Sebastian Bach – German composer (Art of the Fugue), dies at 65

1914 – Austria-Hungary decides against mediation and declares war on Serbia – first declaration of war of WWI

1976 – Tangshan Earthquake, 8.2 in magnitude kills over 240,000 Northern China in the largest loss of life from an earthquake in the 20th century

1991 – Dennis Martinez pitches the 13th perfect game in baseball history

1994 – Texas Ranger Kenny Rogers pitches baseball’s 14th perfect game

2002 – 89th Tour de France: no winner (Lance Armstrong disqualified)

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army call an end to their thirty year long armed campaign in Northern Ireland

2005 – Canadian troops first deployed to the Kandahar region of Afghanistan

