Best Ways To Make Sure You Don’t Become A Target For DOL

Being a business owner is becoming increasingly difficult thanks to the Department of Labor regulations, the IRS, and Obama care. If you have a contracting business and want to ensure that you aren’t subject to many labor rules, the key is to know what your rights are, how to operate things and how to label and manage your contractor personnel so that you aren’t taking on liability, or catching the attention of the Department of Labor.

Contractors are known for the long hours and overtime that they put into a job. Often, it is a feast or famine schedule, which leads them to work crazy hours when they need to complete a job. That often can put them over the 30 hour work week. The problem is that it isn’t consistent work, and because it can go up and down, you don’t want the DOL breathing down your neck every time that someone works a couple of extra hours.

Many furnaces Winnipeg contract workers are salaried, which means that they rarely consider how many hours they are working in an average week. They stay until the job is finished and then they go home. If that if the case and you get the Department of Labor to take notice, you could have a real situation on your hand. Should they ever come knocking on your door, you want to ensure that you are not only following the rules of labor laws, but that you can also prove it if need be.

The last thing you want to do is to have a costly lawsuit waged against you for failing to comply with the Fair Labor Standard Act, along with other claims that employees can make against you.



The way that you classify workers is going to be the red flag that you send up when dealing with the DOL. The administrator of the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division insists that many employers are increasingly mistaking the way to classify their workers and are getting penalized heavily for it. Instead of classifying someone as an employee it may behoove you to make them an independent contractor, which makes you exempt from having to pay overtime.

If you don’t manage your workers in the right way, you could end up with fines ranging from unpaid overtime to back taxes and back wages. That typically also comes with penalties from the federal government. It is easy to see why what you label an employee is more important than you may have thought.

The best place to understand know how to hire and maintain your employees, as well as how to classify them, is to know the rules of the WHD recent memo. It provides contractors the knowledge necessary to re-categorized workers and how to make the best use of them, finding a happy medium, which is beneficial and fair to you both.

Because the contracting industry has been self-regulated for so long, the WHD is heavily targeting the contractor industry and seeks to have more fairness in the way that laborers are classified and paid. The problem is that any contractor knows that a good employee is not only hard to find, once you do, you want to hold onto them. That is why so many want to hire them on as full-time employees. That ensures that they have a full schedule with a contractor.

The term independent contractor can be a risky label. If you pay them per project, then you run the risk of them going to the highest bidder and perhaps it may lessen their feelings of loyalty to you. That is why it is important to weigh the pros and cons of hiring an employee on, and how you want to use them. It is also imperative that you understand what is most beneficial to your business and the employee as well. You can’t retain an employee who doesn’t feel as if they have been treated fairly.

If you don’t follow the rules, not only is it possible to have the DOL on your back investigating everything you did and everything you do, you run the risk of losing your best employees out of feelings of resentment and being used. Hiring someone is no longer about a handshake and an agreement, it takes a lot of fancy maneuvering, trust and knowing how to classify anyone hired in the right way.