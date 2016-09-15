What Is Ahead For Canadian Housing Market Boom Or Bust

Housing used to be something that you could hang your financial hat on. There couldn’t possibly be a safer place to put your savings into than the equity you build in buying and owning property. What Canadians found out, nearly a decade ago, is that there is no such thing as a sure investment.

The good news is that there is some faith being restored in the construction and real estate industry. All over Canada, but specifically, Toronto and Vancouver, housing sales are experiencing a real estate boom that never has been experienced before. There are some that feel like the ride will not end anytime soon, while others are forecasting that there is a correction leading to a downturn in the near future. Who is right, is hard to tell, but if you are going to invest in real estate, now would be the time to proceed with some caution.

As any good investor knows, the key to maximizing profit is to buy low and sell high. The housing and construction market comprises as much as 20% of the overall economics of Canada, and it is up as much as 17% since 2000, which is leading many to consider getting in while things are good. The biggest problem is that that which goes up sharply, sometimes can fall just as quick, and no one wants to be on the down trend.

Many economists are warning investors both domestic and abroad that the housing bubble is about to burst, and that there are going to be numerous people not only out of a job but out of their investment. Those in the industry love to blame the boom on foreign investors who are inflating prices, but top economists are saying that it is domestic investors who are doing themselves in.

Economists are insisting that if the housing ride does come to an end, it isn’t because of wealthy foreign investors, but instead because of Canadians buying homes outside their means and putting themselves, and their banking institutions, into conditions that are overextending their finances and resources.

In recent years, perhaps due to the oil crash, many have put themselves into more debt and increased their overall risk. Although wanting to blame the economics on foreigners, many believe that Canadians have no one to blame but their own poor budgeting and lack of financial restraint. Just like what happened in America just a short decade ago, financial analysts are warning Canadians and banking institutions to stop making “risky mortgage loans” that will come back to bite them.

The problem is that although the housing market has begun to show signs of recovery and prices are on the incline, personal income has not gone up in comparison. That means people can’t afford the climbing prices, but believe that they have equity in their homes that may or may not be real, and are taking out mortgages based on unrealistic figures. In the end, that leads to the inflation bubble that, when it pops, could ruin people financially, if the take out loans they can’t pay for.

Economists tempering a scare with financial fact are warning both investors and homebuyers to taper their taste and not to get too excited or to see equity that doesn’t exist and isn’t real. Believing that there is a bust on the horizon, investors should be warned that their investments may not be as secure as they think.

Insisting that Canadians stop belly-aching about foreign investors coming in to inflate their housing prices, financial professionals are trying to wave the flag to wake those investing in the housing market up to see what is really going on, and to be more realistic in both their borrowing and lending habits. Both sides of the fence have the potential to bust and to make a real impact on the Canadian economy. What seemed to be an indicator that the Canadian economy may be making a comeback from the oil downturn, it is wise to proceed with caution and not put yourself in a position where you don’t have the means to pay for what you buy.

Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should. The interest rates being so low may be the catalyst that is making investors gravitate toward the housing market, but if you get too close, you just may have it blow up in your face.