Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Hi-tech bracelet could replace safety alarms

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 1st at 7:00pm Home Style, LIFE

BUSINESS NEWS – Remember the TV Commercials for “Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up”? Well, technology has come a long way since those days.

A modern-looking silicone bracelet fitted with a mobile phone and GPS tracking could replace ‘panic’ buttons used by the elderly and other vulnerable groups. The Vevios bracelet’s unique patented ‘panic grip’ means false alarms would be eliminated, says its designer.

Jim Drury has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
Chocolate Mealworm Cake and Cricket Salad
Video Of The Day: Anaconda Snake Scare
Depp Seems to Endorse Assassination

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.