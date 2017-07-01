Hi-tech bracelet could replace safety alarms

BUSINESS NEWS – Remember the TV Commercials for “Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up”? Well, technology has come a long way since those days.

A modern-looking silicone bracelet fitted with a mobile phone and GPS tracking could replace ‘panic’ buttons used by the elderly and other vulnerable groups. The Vevios bracelet’s unique patented ‘panic grip’ means false alarms would be eliminated, says its designer.

Jim Drury has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News