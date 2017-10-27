Red Ember Now Open at The Forks

WINNIPEG, MB. – The ever-popular Red Ember Food Truck has found itself a permanent home. As of Tuesday, the now stationary food truck popular for its stone fired pizzas has been placed in a stall at The Forks.

The pit stop currently offers an array of seven appetizers and seven different pizza options, including: Margarita, Classic, GOB, Twist & Sprout, Crete-Za, Hot n’ Honey and Happy Pig.

Steffen Zinn, founder of Red Ember, spent 12 season working as the head chef at St. Charles and Pine Ridge golf courses – honing his skills. Pizzas served at Red Ember are prepared in less than two minutes and cooked at nearly 900 degrees fahrenheit.

Red Ember’s recent accomplishments include: Winnipeg People’s Choice Award 2014, Most Unique Dish 2016, and Canstar Top Food Truck 2016.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo by The Red Ember