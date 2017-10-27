Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Red Ember Now Open at The Forks

Carter Brooks
Posted: October 27th, 2017 at 12:30pm FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – The ever-popular Red Ember Food Truck has found itself a permanent home. As of Tuesday, the now stationary food truck popular for its stone fired pizzas has been placed in a stall at The Forks.

The pit stop currently offers an array of seven appetizers and seven different pizza options, including: Margarita, Classic, GOB, Twist & Sprout, Crete-Za, Hot n’ Honey and Happy Pig.

Steffen Zinn, founder of Red Ember, spent 12 season working as the head chef at St. Charles and Pine Ridge golf courses – honing his skills. Pizzas served at Red Ember are prepared in less than two minutes and cooked at nearly 900 degrees fahrenheit.

Red Ember’s recent accomplishments include: Winnipeg People’s Choice Award 2014, Most Unique Dish 2016, and Canstar Top Food Truck 2016.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo by The Red Ember

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
